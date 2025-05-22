Thursday, May 22, 2025
Donate
CelebrityTheater

Tony Winner James Corden is Coming Back to Broadway in “Art” with Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris

By Roger Friedman

Share

Bang!

The fall Broadway season is coming into focus now that we’ve survived the Tony Awards parade.

Next up: Tony winner James Corden, who hosted a talk show more recently, is coming back to Broadway. He’s not singing, however. ‘

Corden’s heading up a new production of the play, “Art,” with an all star cast. Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris will be his co-stars. Scott Ellis directs the revival coming at the end of August. “Art” is written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.

Corden won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play back in 2012. “One Man, Two Guvnors” was directed by Mike Nichols. Corden was absolutely hilarious. Unexpectedly he beat Philip Seymour Hoffman who was playing Willie Loman in “Death of a Salesman.” The other heavy hitter nominees that season were no less than James Earl Jones, Frank Langella, and John Lithgow. Amazing!

And there’s a little bit of trivia: Neil Patrick Harris hosted the Tony Awards that year.

Doing his talk show Corden lost a lot of charm as the show took over his life. He was clever, and his bits like “Carpool Karoake” were genius, but Corden got so out of control that he was banned from a New York Soho restaurant for mistreating the staff. When that happens, you know it’s time to step back.

I’m very excited about James’s return. The combo of him with Cannavale and Harris should strike a chord with Broadway audiences. Looking forward to this one!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com