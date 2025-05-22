Kanye West Says He’s “Done with Antisemitism” As if It Were a Hula Hoop or Gluten, Has No Apology for Pain He’s Caused

Kanye West declares on Twitter this morning that he’s “done with antisemitism.”

He treats his hatred of jews and embrace of Hitler as a fad that has passed — like Hula hoops or gluten free food.

He has no apology for any of the pain he’s caused, or his incitement of antisemitism for the last several years.

He’s a joke, a sick joke.

Kanye is broke. His new album, “Donda 2,” self released, was a bust. All his fashion contracts are gone. No one will work with him in music or fashion. So is this is his new gambit.

Maybe his meds were changed. But everything remains the same. Don’t believe a word of it. He’s still promoting a version of his record, “Heil Hitler,” on Spotify as the “Heil Symphony.”