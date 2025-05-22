Cruise Control: “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” Begins Today with $400 Mil Budget, 79% Reviews

We are finally at the Moment.

Today begins the run of “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.”

The $400 million movie has a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. It runs three hours long.

IMAX theaters are marked ‘almost full’ on all the reservation systems. The IMAX theaters are fairly full in advance, with tickets available at regular shows in theaters at the same time.

I would go just for the drink container with the binoculars. That looks pretty cool.

Will “Final Reckoning” break records? No. The length is pre-emptive. Two years ago, “Dead Reckoning,” which had about the same marketing and publicity, took in $7 million for previews. The second day was $8.5 million making the official first day 15.5 million.

“Final Reckoning” should do better if only because it’s the unofficial finale of the 35 year old franchise. Also, it’s like three blockbuster moves in one. While reviews are a little B plus, it’s still a huge entertainment and well worth seeing.

Stay tuned…