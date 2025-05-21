Pop: Dylan Cartridge’s Bubbly Rap Song, “The Greatness,” May Be the Song of the Summer, Recorded at Abbey Road

What name for rap pop star: Dylan Cartridge.

He’s from the UK, he’s been putting out singles for about five years. They are rap and pop and very cleverly composed.

His new single, “The Greatness,” sounds to like the song of the summer. It’s the culmination of many songs all coming together, reminiscent of the Black Eyed Peas’s “I Got a Feeling” and Robin Thicke’s Marvin Gaye appropriation, “Blurred Lines.”

Could this be Cartlidge’s breakthough? I think so. Why does it sound so good? He recorded it at Abbey Road studios, where magic dust falls on the control boards!