Legendary Filmmaker Martin Scorsese Getting 5 Part Doc Series from Apple TV Plus Directed by Rebecca Miller

By Roger Friedman

“Mr. Scorsese” is the title of a five part documentary series coming to Apple TV Plus.

Rebecca Miller is directing a comprehensive look at legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

The series features interviews with Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends.

The second name on that list, DDL, is noteworthy because he’s married to Miller. She’s the much praised director of movies like “Personal Velocity” and “Maggie’s Plan.” She also made a terrific film about her father, the late playwright Arthur Miller, who was a giant.

A couple of names not in the mix are Liza Minnelli and Isabella Rossellini. Also Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer. I hope they get in there, somehow.

When you think of all the Scorsese movies — from “Mean Streets” to “Killers of the Flower Moon” — wow, this will be a must watch event. It could really be a 10 part series! Scorsese is the Orson Welles of this generation — so to speak — only wiser and more successful.

