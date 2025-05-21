Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Bruce Springsteen Releases Digital EP with Manchester Speech and Three Live Songs from that Night (Listen)

By Roger Friedman

Bruce Springsteen has released his incendiary anti Trump speech to digital platforms like Spotify.

The EP includes three live performances from the Manchester, England show including “Land of Hopes and Dreams,” “My City in Ruins,” and “Chimes of Freedom.”

Thank god for Bruce Springsteen. He has the courage to speak about the most destructive American ever to live and run this country.

Every day is a nightmare of headlines from Trump. Bravo to Bruce. I wish there were more artists and people of influence stepping forward. If there aren’t we’ll never make it through four years of this horror.

