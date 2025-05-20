Joey Pantoliano aka Joey Pants Posts 19 Year Old Photo Working with Pedro Pascal, and New One from “The Last of Us”

Beloved actor Joe Pantoliano aka Joey Pants got a big surprise when he filmed an episode of “The Last of Us” for HBO.

When he arrived on for the episode — which aired Sunday night — he didn’t realize he already knew the star from 19 years ago.

Joey and Pedro Pascal worked together when Pascal was a fledgling actor!

Their reunion was sweet despite the fact that Pascal’s character kills Joey’s in a long flashback episode.

Small world!

Sunday’s show was a respite from the sturm and drang on “The Last of Us” since Pascal’s Joel was abruptly and violently killed off in episode 2. It was all flashback to before his death. Since then, “The Last of Us” has been a slog. The whole season ends this Sunday and while I’ve been sent the episode in advance, I’m not watching it til it airs.