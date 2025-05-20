Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel Canceled His Whole Show Last Night to Avoid Promoting Jake Tapper’s Biden Book

By Roger Friedman

No Kimmel, no cry.

Jimmy Kimmel canceled his whole show last night. ABC used a rerun instead.

The reason: CNN’s Jake Tapper was scheduled as a guest to promote his book, “Original Sin.” The book paints Joe Biden as feeble, and a liar about his mental and physical condition during the 2024 campaign.

But Biden just announced that he has “aggressive prostate cancer.” Kimmel, an avowed liberal and fan of Biden, obviously wasn’t going to go through with the interview.

Tapper has yet to even offer Biden sympathy or best wishes. Online, Twitter is aflame with anger toward him and CNN for shilling for the book.

Kimmel’s other major guest last night was supposed to be Seth Rogen, plugging his show, “The Studio,” for the Emmy Awards. I’m sure he’ll turn up soon.

Tonight’s show is set to proceed as planned.

Some have speculated that Kimmel canceled because his daughter, Kate, might have given birth. But that wouldn’t stop an expensive taping of a live network TV show. Even Ricky Ricardo finished a performance before his kid was born! And Jimmy is the grandparent. It’s not like he was helping with the delivery.

Kudos to Kimmel for not giving Tapper a forum to spew his malicious garbage.

