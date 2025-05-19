Watch Trump Call Biden’s Cancer “Stage 9,” Which Doesn’t Exist, Likens it to His Own Cognition Test (Watch)

Donald Trump has now called Joe Biden’s cancer “Stage 9.”
There is no such thing, of course. Stage 4 is the worst cancer. Donald Trump Jr. called Biden’s condition Stage 5 yesterday. They are idiots.
Trump in the video below makes Biden’s illness all about himself. He talks about passing his cognitive tests as if they are somehow equal to cancer. It’s hard to believe he passed the cognitive tests.
Blowhard. He is the deep fake.
Trump on Biden’s cancer diagnosis: “I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that’s a long time … I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announced I aced it.” pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025