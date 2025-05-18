Sunday, May 18, 2025
The Who Fire Zak Starkey a Second Time After Pete Townshend Reinstated Him: He Won’t Get Fooled Again!

By Roger Friedman

A few weeks ago, drummer Zak Starkey — Ringo Starr’s 59 year old son — was fired by The Who after almost 30 years.

Roger Daltrey did the job, sparking outrage. Then Pete Townshend intervened, and Zak was reinstated.

But now Zak says he’s out for good. He won’t get fooled again. You better you bet on it. He’s had enough.

All this takes place as The Who plan their farewell tour of North America. All this infighting is really childish for two 80 year old men. They’re whittling down my interest in seeing them.

Beatles fans will be angry. Sean Ono Lennon wrote under Zak’s statement: “Without Zak, who’s the who?”

I don’t know if Ringo was ever friendly with these guys, but he has to be livid at this point.

It’s sad to see The Who go out this way. But Zak can see for miles and miles by now.

One more joke: Now The Who need a SUBSTITUTE!

