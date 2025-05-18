The Weeknd Had a Disastrous Weekend at the Box Office: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Dropped 31% from Saturday to Sunday

“What,” asked the Countess Dowager on Downton Abbey, “is a week end?”

Abel Tesfaye may ask that question today. His movie, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” bombed in its debut weekend.

After a quick start Thursday night, the critic-slammed music video fell fast. Rotten Tomatoes has it at 13%. No one liked it.

Total receipts were $3.3 million, which sounds good except almost all of it came on Thursday.

Today’s numbers indicate a 31% fall off from yesterday. Just $395,000 today.

Lionsgate will have to cut the 2,020 theater count quickly. If they even leave “Hurry Up” in any theaters, I’d be surprised.

To make matters worse, the film didn’t help record sales. The Weeknd is currently MIA from all charts.

“Hurry Up” lists 13 producers including Tesfaye, co star Jenna Ortega, and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. All the money is gone, but I guess no one will notice it. As Jerry explained to George once on “Seinfeld,” this is a write-off!