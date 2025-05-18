Sunday, May 18, 2025
The Weeknd Had a Disastrous Weekend at the Box Office: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Dropped 31% from Saturday to Sunday

By Roger Friedman

“What,” asked the Countess Dowager on Downton Abbey, “is a week end?”

Abel Tesfaye may ask that question today. His movie, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” bombed in its debut weekend.

After a quick start Thursday night, the critic-slammed music video fell fast. Rotten Tomatoes has it at 13%. No one liked it.

Total receipts were $3.3 million, which sounds good except almost all of it came on Thursday.

Today’s numbers indicate a 31% fall off from yesterday. Just $395,000 today.

Lionsgate will have to cut the 2,020 theater count quickly. If they even leave “Hurry Up” in any theaters, I’d be surprised.

To make matters worse, the film didn’t help record sales. The Weeknd is currently MIA from all charts.

“Hurry Up” lists 13 producers including Tesfaye, co star Jenna Ortega, and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. All the money is gone, but I guess no one will notice it. As Jerry explained to George once on “Seinfeld,” this is a write-off!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

