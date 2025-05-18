Malia Obama Smeared Over “Plagiarism” — But Then Natalie Jasmine Harris Lifted Scene from “The Color Purple”

Lots of headlines this morning.

“Malia Obama plagiarizes indie filmmaker!”

Natalie Jasmine Harris complaining that Malia used a patty-cake scene from “Grace,” her indie short for a Nike commercial.

But if Malia stole from Harris, then Harris stole from “The Color Purple.”

The 1985 Steven Spielberg classic featured a famous scene of Celie and her sister Nettie joyously playing the kids game. The scene is iconic. It’s repeated at the very end of the film with Celie and Nettie reunited.

Harris is looking for attention. She got it. She smeared Malia.

Also, frankly, the short, Grace,” borrows a lot from both of “The Color Purple” movies.

I call fraud.



I'm just going to leave this here. This is my indie short film, "Grace," next to Malia Obama's @Nike x @_ajawilson22 commercial It's devastating, but at least you can (hopefully) see that this is about much more than just pat-a-cake…. pic.twitter.com/71m0H5n84z — Natalie Jasmine Harris (@nataliejharris) May 12, 2025



go to the end of this clip, friends:

