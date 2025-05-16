POW! Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney Single Jumps to Number 3 on iTunes, Biggest for Either in Decades

POW! Wow!

Barbra Streisand’s duet with Paul McCartney has jumped to number 3 on iTunes.

That’s the biggest hit for either of them in decades.

The song is “My Valentine,” which McCartney wrote for wife Nancy more than a decade ago.

The song was originally produced as a solo track for Paul, produced by the late great Tommy Lipuma. I remember sitting in Tommy’s living room in Pound Ridge, New York when he played it for me before the release.

But now these two legends collaborated with Paul’s lifelong pal, super producer Peter Asher. The production and arrangement are colossal. Barbra hasn’t sounded this good in years. She was clearly excited to sing with McCartney.

Barbra’s duets album arrives June 27th. “My Valentine” may still be on the charts then!