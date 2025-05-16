Friday, May 16, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Listen to Barbra Streisand and Paul McCartney’s Historic Duet on Paul’s Song, “My Valentine”

By Roger Friedman

Share

For the time ever, Barbra Streisand collaborates with a Beatle.

For her new album of duet, Barbra sings with Paul McCartney on his song, “My Valentine.”

It’s a historic moment helped by a gorgeous production thanks to Peter Asher. Barbra has never sounded better, and the material really suits her. She should do a whole album of McCartney songs.

Barbra’s album, “The Secret of Life, Partners Vol. 2” comes out on June 27th.

Others featured on the album include Bob Dylan, Sting, Hozier, James Taylor, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, and more.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com