Listen to Barbra Streisand and Paul McCartney’s Historic Duet on Paul’s Song, “My Valentine”

For the time ever, Barbra Streisand collaborates with a Beatle.

For her new album of duet, Barbra sings with Paul McCartney on his song, “My Valentine.”

It’s a historic moment helped by a gorgeous production thanks to Peter Asher. Barbra has never sounded better, and the material really suits her. She should do a whole album of McCartney songs.

Barbra’s album, “The Secret of Life, Partners Vol. 2” comes out on June 27th.

Others featured on the album include Bob Dylan, Sting, Hozier, James Taylor, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, and more.