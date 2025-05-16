Friday, May 16, 2025
Coming to the Hamptons: Lots of Singing from the “Summer Songbook by the Sea” Featuring Cabaret A Listers

By Roger Friedman

Supporters, Celebrities and Cabaret enthusiasts came out to support the Annual “friendraiser” for the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea at the Triad Theatre in New York City.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone. Produced at LTV Studios in East Hampton each summer, this captivating concert series brings together a stellar lineup of celebrated cabaret and Broadway performers, presented in an inspired, reimagined industrial television studio—where state-of-the-art lighting and sound meet the romantic charm of café-style seating, modular staging, and a gleaming Baby Grand piano.

The Friendraiser delivered an exciting taste of what is to come this summer season with performances by KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, Marta Sanders, David Alpern, Maria Abous, Karen Murphy & Steve Ross, Moipei with Beth Ertz, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fassano, and Craig Rubano.

Notable Attendees included: Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, Marta Sanders, David Alpern, Maria Abous, Karen Murphy, Steve Ross, Moipei , Beth Ertz, Eric Comstock, Barbara Fassano, Craig Rubano, Julia Haart, and Jean Shafiroff.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

