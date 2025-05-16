Coming to the Hamptons: Lots of Singing from the “Summer Songbook by the Sea” Featuring Cabaret A Listers

Supporters, Celebrities and Cabaret enthusiasts came out to support the Annual “friendraiser” for the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea at the Triad Theatre in New York City.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone. Produced at LTV Studios in East Hampton each summer, this captivating concert series brings together a stellar lineup of celebrated cabaret and Broadway performers, presented in an inspired, reimagined industrial television studio—where state-of-the-art lighting and sound meet the romantic charm of café-style seating, modular staging, and a gleaming Baby Grand piano.

The Friendraiser delivered an exciting taste of what is to come this summer season with performances by KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, Marta Sanders, David Alpern, Maria Abous, Karen Murphy & Steve Ross, Moipei with Beth Ertz, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fassano, and Craig Rubano.

Notable Attendees included: Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, Marta Sanders, David Alpern, Maria Abous, Karen Murphy, Steve Ross, Moipei , Beth Ertz, Eric Comstock, Barbara Fassano, Craig Rubano, Julia Haart, and Jean Shafiroff.