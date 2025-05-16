Cannes: “Eddington” with Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal Debuts at 59%, No One Knows What It’s About

Wasn’t “Beau is Afraid?” enough for people.

Ari Aster’s three hour meditation was basically unwatchable. It made no money and went to cable, where it was like the Yule log or a sleep aid.

Now “Eddington,” from A24, which specializes in difficult movies that require pretentious reviews, has debuted in Cannes. Reviews are coming in and they are hilarious. So far 17 critics have posted, and the film has a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the “fresh” reviews indicate no one knows what the movie is about.

Joaquin Phoenix is back, along with Emma Stone — who keeps making difficult post-Oscar movies, plus Pedro Pascal — late of “The Last of Us” — star, along with Austin Butler and the great Clifton Collins, Jr. The Deadline.com review says: “Without ceremony or mercy, Eddington rips the Band-Aid off, and not everyone is going to want to look at, or think about, what’s there underneath it.”

One blogger named Luis Mendez wrote on Twitter: “Yep, my skepticism over this one as an awards contender was well-founded. I’m sure it’ll cause lots of dialogue when it comes out, and show up on a few critics’ “best of” lists, but I’m not smelling Aster’s Oscar breakthrough based on these.”

Yes, I really want to see that!

Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman were each on the Cannes red carpet tonight, so that’s something!