Friday, May 16, 2025
Cannes: “Eddington” with Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal Debuts at 59%, No One Knows What It’s About

By Roger Friedman

Wasn’t “Beau is Afraid?” enough for people.

Ari Aster’s three hour meditation was basically unwatchable. It made no money and went to cable, where it was like the Yule log or a sleep aid.

Now “Eddington,” from A24, which specializes in difficult movies that require pretentious reviews, has debuted in Cannes. Reviews are coming in and they are hilarious. So far 17 critics have posted, and the film has a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the “fresh” reviews indicate no one knows what the movie is about.

Joaquin Phoenix is back, along with Emma Stone — who keeps making difficult post-Oscar movies, plus Pedro Pascal — late of “The Last of Us” — star, along with Austin Butler and the great Clifton Collins, Jr. The Deadline.com review says: “Without ceremony or mercy, Eddington rips the Band-Aid off, and not everyone is going to want to look at, or think about, what’s there underneath it.”

One blogger named Luis Mendez wrote on Twitter: “Yep, my skepticism over this one as an awards contender was well-founded. I’m sure it’ll cause lots of dialogue when it comes out, and show up on a few critics’ “best of” lists, but I’m not smelling Aster’s Oscar breakthrough based on these.”

Yes, I really want to see that!

Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman were each on the Cannes red carpet tonight, so that’s something!

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

