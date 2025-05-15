UPDATED The Weeknd’s Movie “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Gets a Lowly 17% Rating So Far from Critics Who Call It “Vapid”

Thursday, May 15, 2025
The Weeknd's Movie "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Gets a Lowly 17% Rating So Far from Critics Who Call It "Vapid"

By Roger Friedman

with UPDATES 5:20PM

Tonight comes Abel Tesfaye’s film, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” It debuts on Rotten Tomatoes at 17%, totally rotten.

Lionsgate had held reviews until the very last minute lest aka the Weeknd has a tsunami of bad notices.

But 30 have been registered, and they are almost all negative. The movie has a 17% rating so far. The critics have severely panned it, calling it “vapid.”

The Rotten Tomatoes Audience Meter began at 83%. But now it’s at 77% and falling.

The film — described by those who’ve seen it as a companion to his album of the same name — looks like it will be as big a loser as Tesfaye’s HBO series, “The Idol.”

The Weeknd is not a movie maker. Someone has to tell him. He wrote the film and Trey Edward Shullts directed it.

Tesfaye is a great singer, however. The “Hurry Up Tomorrow” album didn’t yield any big singles, but it has managed to sell 1 million copies, half of which came from streaming. That’s not bad. Tesfaye is also a huge concert draw.

Hot current stars Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega are featured in the film, which we won’t see until it streams or is on a plane.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

