UPDATED The Weeknd’s Movie “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Gets a Lowly 17% Rating So Far from Critics Who Call It “Vapid”

Tonight comes Abel Tesfaye’s film, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” It debuts on Rotten Tomatoes at 17%, totally rotten.

Lionsgate had held reviews until the very last minute lest aka the Weeknd has a tsunami of bad notices.

But 30 have been registered, and they are almost all negative. The movie has a 17% rating so far. The critics have severely panned it, calling it “vapid.”

The Rotten Tomatoes Audience Meter began at 83%. But now it’s at 77% and falling.

The film — described by those who’ve seen it as a companion to his album of the same name — looks like it will be as big a loser as Tesfaye’s HBO series, “The Idol.”

The Weeknd is not a movie maker. Someone has to tell him. He wrote the film and Trey Edward Shullts directed it.

Tesfaye is a great singer, however. The “Hurry Up Tomorrow” album didn’t yield any big singles, but it has managed to sell 1 million copies, half of which came from streaming. That’s not bad. Tesfaye is also a huge concert draw.

Hot current stars Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega are featured in the film, which we won’t see until it streams or is on a plane.