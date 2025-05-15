Miley Cyrus “Visual Album” Films Gets One Night Only in Theaters as Singer Blows Two Potential Hits

I don’t understand anything about how Miley Cyrus’s career is handled.

She made a “visual album” that looks from the trailer to be incomprehensible. It will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6th, and then get a one night only release on June 12th in theaters (June 27th international).

Then I guess it goes to streaming or YouTube.

The movie is called “Something Beautiful,” and it accomanpies an album of the same name due May 30th.

There are 13 songs on the new album, which follows up her massive hit, “Flowers.” Four of the songs have already been released, and they bombed. Too bad because two of them ‘– “More to Lose” and “End of the World” — could have been hits.

“More to Lose” was originally promoted on Miley’s social media with just her and the piano. It was beautiful. But when it was released, the production was so horrendous that it was unlistenable. Miley’s gorgeous voice was drowned out by really loud strings. Ugh. A big disappointment!

I wish she could go back and fix this before the album comes out. But it feels like “Something Beautiful” is going to be something not so good.

What the hell is this all about?