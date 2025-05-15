Thursday, May 15, 2025
Here Comes The Weeknd: Reviews for Abel Tesfaye Film “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Held Until Last Minute to Avoid Embarrassment

By Roger Friedman

Tonight comes Abel Tesfaye’s film, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

Lionsgate has held reviews until the very last minute lest aka the Weeknd has a tsunami of bad notices.

But the Rotten Tomatoes Audience Meter is 83%. So his fans and influencers who’ve seen it, dig it.

The film — described by those who’ve seen it as a companion to his album of the same name — looks like it will be as big a loser as Tesfaye’s HBO series, “The Idol.”

The Weeknd is not a movie maker. Someone has to tell him.

He is a great singer, however. The “Hurry Up Tomorrow” didn’t yield any big singles, but it has managed to sell 1 million copies, half of which came from streaming. That’s not bad. Tesfaye is also a huge concert draw.

Hot current stars Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega are featured.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

