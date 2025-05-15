Cannes! Leo! Bob! Quentin! Have Dinner at Famed Mamo Michelangelo Italian Restaurant in Cap d’Antibes

Where do the elite in Cannes?

Actually, a half hour away in Antibes, close to the Hotel du Cap, is Mamo Michelangelo.

The famous Italian restaurant is on a backstreet in Antibes, and If You Know You Know. I’ve been lucky to dine there many times in the past.

Last night the celebrity hang out hosted a dinner for Robert De Niro, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Quentin Tarantino.

Mamo — owner and chef — with his cap of blunt cut white hair — is beaming in the pictures.

And why shouldn’t he? Since his restaurant took off, he’s opened in spots in New York’s Soho, and Miami. They’re quiet gathering places for A listers. They do no publicity.

What does everyone eat? The most delicious Italian dishes. The pizzas– smoked salmon, truffles — are famous all over the Cote d’Azur.

The walls of the bar are covered in framed photos of Mamo with stars. When Clint Eastwood the sheriff in town, he ate there regularly. Al Pacino loves Mamo, who does not speak English much but has a beguiling presence, the last of a breed of chefs and hosts who are in their venue every night.

Bob, Leo, and Quentin — along with Leo’s mom and stepdad — dined together on the second night of the festival. On the first night, Leo presented Bob with his Palme d’or, and Quentin opened the festival. Hard work! They needed some R n R.

Viva Mamo!

PS People and every outlet will pick this up without credit. But remember, you read it here first!