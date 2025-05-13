Jeremy Allen White Returns for Possible Final Season of “The Bear” as Springsteen Movie is Readied

Jeremy Allen White and “The Bear” return on June 26th.

FX will drop all 10 new episodes on that date. Look for fans to be bleary eyed over the first few days bingeing the drama posing as a comedy.

But is this the final season? JAW will star as Bruce Springsteen maybe later this year in “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” the film about Bruce writing his “Nebraska” album. If it’s good, White could easily walk away from TV. (He may also have a five season contract.)

After winning a lot of awards initially, “The Bear” has gone cold this season. This may be because it’s entered as a comedy when it is a drama. The only Emmy for it last fall was for Liza Colón-Zayas’s almost standalone episode. She was extraordinary. But it was a superior dramatic performance. No laughs.

So now what for Carmy the chef? More angst in his new restaurant. Hopefully we’ll see Jamie Lee Curtis and Abby Elliot as his mother and sister. The whole cast is riveting, and it’s been a career maker. Ebon Moss Bacharach even landed a Marvel movie! Ayo Edibiri is a name now. Mission accomplished.

“The Bear” cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. The past two seasons have included such stars, including Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, John Cena, Josh Hartnett and more.