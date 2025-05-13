Flash: Daniel Day Lewis’s Film Return Set for Early October, “Anemone” Directed & Co-Written by Son Ronan

Daniel Day Lewis is out of retirement, at least for now.

The three time Oscar winner returns to the screen this October in a film called “Anemone.” That’s a buttercup flower often in different colors. AN-em-Oh-knee.)

It’s directed by his son, Ronan, and co-written with Ronan and Daniel. Ronan’s got the genes to make great stories. His mother is Rebecca Miller, and his grandfather was legenary playwright Arthur Miller.

Not too much pressure!

The movie explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons.

“Anemone” also stars Sean Bean, Samuel Bottomley, Safia Oakley-Green, and Samantha Morton.

We should see the DL’s at Toronto or the New York Film Festival, with any luck. Focus Features is releasing it.

What a thrill to see DDL back in business. He’s the best actor his generation, the real, thing and losing him to retirement was sad indeed. He’s only 67, and has so much more to do!

Welcome back Daniel!

The three Oscars? “My Left Foot,” “Lincoln,” “There Will Be Blood.”