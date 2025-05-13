Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Flash: Daniel Day Lewis’s Film Return Set for Early October, “Anemone” Directed & Co-Written by Son Ronan

By Roger Friedman
- New York, NY - 12/11/17 - New York Premiere of Focus Features "Phantom Thread" -Pictured: Daniel Day Lewis -Photo by: Marion Curtis / StarPix -Location: Harold Pratt House

Daniel Day Lewis is out of retirement, at least for now.

The three time Oscar winner returns to the screen this October in a film called “Anemone.” That’s a buttercup flower often in different colors. AN-em-Oh-knee.)

It’s directed by his son, Ronan, and co-written with Ronan and Daniel. Ronan’s got the genes to make great stories. His mother is Rebecca Miller, and his grandfather was legenary playwright Arthur Miller.

Not too much pressure!

The movie explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons.

“Anemone” also stars Sean Bean, Samuel Bottomley, Safia Oakley-Green, and Samantha Morton.

We should see the DL’s at Toronto or the New York Film Festival, with any luck. Focus Features is releasing it.

What a thrill to see DDL back in business. He’s the best actor his generation, the real, thing and losing him to retirement was sad indeed. He’s only 67, and has so much more to do!

Welcome back Daniel!

The three Oscars? “My Left Foot,” “Lincoln,” “There Will Be Blood.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

