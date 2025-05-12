Monday, May 12, 2025
Donate
Business

Right Wing Fox Pundit Gasparino Calls Trump Out on China: “Forced to Back Off, End of Story”

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Charles Gasparino is a FOX Biz Senior Correspondent, NY Post columnist & author of “Go Woke Go Broke; The Inside Story of the Radicalization of Corporate America.”

It says so at the top of his Twitter X page.

But this morning, Gasparino calls foul on Donald Trump’s manipulation of the tariff story and his claim of victory.

Charlie is often seen on Fox News and CNBC. I hope he stands by this, this morning.

Gasparino writes on his post:

“BREAKING: Trump raised tariffs on the world, the markets, particularly the bond market — which we need to finance our debt–rebelled. Trump then was forced to back off. End of story. Film at 11 of the president spinning this as a major victory. Ok sorry, I couldnt help myself. But what we have seen is a little lesson on how markets exert their power, how when you have to depend on them as we still do (and remember its really the budget deficit thats causing the trade deficit and we need the budget deficit to maintain our standard of living) you cant go to trade war with the world without bad stuff happening”

It’s the most clarity I’ve seen from the Republican side, and this is from a guy who’s smart and dug in.

Was this just a smokescreen for the $500,000 Qatari plane? Or it the other way around? Trump’s MO is to set a fire, watch it burn, and then call the fire department. How many times has he read the opening of Scott Spencer’s novel, “Endless Love”?

BREAKING: Trump raised tariffs on the world, the markets, particularly the bond market — which we need to finance our debt–rebelled. Trump then was forced to back off. End of story. Film at 11 of the president spinning this as a major victory. Ok sorry, I couldnt help myself. But what we have seen is a little lesson on how markets exert their power, how when you have to depend on them as we still do (and remember its really the budget deficit thats causing the trade deficit and we need the budget deficit to maintain our standard of living) you cant go to trade war with the world without bad stuff happening

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com