Right Wing Fox Pundit Gasparino Calls Trump Out on China: “Forced to Back Off, End of Story”

“Charles Gasparino is a FOX Biz Senior Correspondent, NY Post columnist & author of “Go Woke Go Broke; The Inside Story of the Radicalization of Corporate America.”

It says so at the top of his Twitter X page.

But this morning, Gasparino calls foul on Donald Trump’s manipulation of the tariff story and his claim of victory.

Charlie is often seen on Fox News and CNBC. I hope he stands by this, this morning.

Gasparino writes on his post:

“BREAKING: Trump raised tariffs on the world, the markets, particularly the bond market — which we need to finance our debt–rebelled. Trump then was forced to back off. End of story. Film at 11 of the president spinning this as a major victory. Ok sorry, I couldnt help myself. But what we have seen is a little lesson on how markets exert their power, how when you have to depend on them as we still do (and remember its really the budget deficit thats causing the trade deficit and we need the budget deficit to maintain our standard of living) you cant go to trade war with the world without bad stuff happening”

It’s the most clarity I’ve seen from the Republican side, and this is from a guy who’s smart and dug in.

Was this just a smokescreen for the $500,000 Qatari plane? Or it the other way around? Trump’s MO is to set a fire, watch it burn, and then call the fire department. How many times has he read the opening of Scott Spencer’s novel, “Endless Love”?

