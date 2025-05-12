Monday, May 12, 2025
Madonna’s Canceled Universal Movie About Herself Going to Netflix as a Series — As She Predicted Last Year

By Roger Friedman

The Material Matron is going to Netflix after all.

Madonna presaged the announcement last November, which everyone seems to have forgotten.

In November 2024, after Universal Pictures canceled her biopic, she raised the idea of a mini series with her fans.

Here’s what I wrote.

Sure enough, today it was announced that Madonna’s life story would go to Netflix as a miniseries.

No surprise!

Perhaps Julia Garner will play Madonna all the way through, or just for the first couple of episodes, or last.

In any case, to tell the saga of Madonna you need episodes. One movie can’t contain everything she’s been through and done!

As I wrote last year, this will be Madonna in “The Crown.” And on Netflix, the Sex book and all the rest of her mild X rated material will find a happy home.

Who will play Sean Penn? Warren Beatty? Jenny Shimizu? Ingrid Casares? It’s going to be a wild casting call.

Viva Madonna! PS This is probably why she went to the Met Gala looking so unhappy. She hadn’t been out and about in a while.

