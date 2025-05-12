“Harry Potter” Star Daniel Radcliffe Coming to TV This Fall with NBC Sitcom from Tina Fey, “30 Rock” Gang

NBC is making a bold move this fall.

They must have paid a lot to get “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe into a sitcom.

But Radcliffe is indeed coming with a show from the “30 Rock” gang meaning Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” will co-star Tracy Morgan. He’ll play a disgraced NFL player whose reputation Radcliffe must rehabilitate. A little “Jerry Maguire,” the sequel.

Their co-stars are Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. Moynihan comes from “SNL,” of course. Erika Alexander was so great in “American Fiction,” it’s great to see her back.

Radcliffe has made many movies since the “Harry Potter” series, but none of them was really a hit. He’s had more success on Broadway, with shows like “Merrily We Roll Along,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” and “Equus.”

Hooking up with the “30 Rock” producers likely means we’ll see Daniel hosting “SNL” next season at some point, and appearing on Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’s shows.