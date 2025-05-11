Sunday, May 11, 2025
"SNL" Scores with Perfect Cold Open — Cecily Strong Returns as Boozy Pirro, Plus Marcello Hernandez's LOL Movie Reviews

By Roger Friedman

The two really great moments on “SNL” last night were worth some of the lesser ones.

The cold open was perfection. James Austin Johnson’s Trump was on fire doing stand up. Then came the obvious surprise of the great Cecily Strong reviving the boozy Jeanine Pirro, and Colin Jost — in a rare non-news appearance — as Pete Hegseth. If this had been the whole show, it would have been fine by me.

I also liked the sketch with Walton Goggins selling the 2nd amendment to the writers of the Constitution.

Weekend Update was reliably good, although the Scarlett Johansson jokes are getting a bit tiresome. Michael Che scored some good laughs, however.

The best part of WU: Marcello Hernandez as the movie usher reviewer. Hernandez has really taken off a la Bowen Yang, and how he’s undeniably a star we look forward to seeing. Plus, he has a hot mom.

A minus show. We’ll see how the rating went. Arcade Fire, always rockin’.

Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

