“SNL” Scores with Perfect Cold Open — Cecily Strong Returns as Boozy Pirro, Plus Marcello Hernandez’s LOL Movie Reviews

The two really great moments on “SNL” last night were worth some of the lesser ones.

The cold open was perfection. James Austin Johnson’s Trump was on fire doing stand up. Then came the obvious surprise of the great Cecily Strong reviving the boozy Jeanine Pirro, and Colin Jost — in a rare non-news appearance — as Pete Hegseth. If this had been the whole show, it would have been fine by me.

I also liked the sketch with Walton Goggins selling the 2nd amendment to the writers of the Constitution.

Weekend Update was reliably good, although the Scarlett Johansson jokes are getting a bit tiresome. Michael Che scored some good laughs, however.

The best part of WU: Marcello Hernandez as the movie usher reviewer. Hernandez has really taken off a la Bowen Yang, and how he’s undeniably a star we look forward to seeing. Plus, he has a hot mom.

A minus show. We’ll see how the rating went. Arcade Fire, always rockin’.