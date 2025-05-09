NBC Canceling Shows No One Watched or Talked About: “Suits LA,” “Found,” “Irrational” Something

Here’s a shock: NBC is canceling three shows no one watched. They were used as background noise for pets so they wouldn’t get lonely.

“Found” was on for two seasons. Really? Was it the opposite of “Lost”? “Suits LA” was an attempt to cash in on the mysterious popularity of “Suits” on Netflix after it ended its run on USA Network. Did they think Meghan Markle would do a guest shot?

Apparently there was a show called “Irrational” something. No one knew it. NBC is famous for putting on filler hour long shows that no one follows. No one ever watched the one with James Spader, it went on for years. Well, it’s gone. Sorry.

NBC also axed the revived “Night Court,” which was also like wallpaper. The original “Night Court” was popular because of Harry Anderson, who is no longer with us. But it was filler comedy to begin with. Again, my condolences.

CBS canceled Queen Latifah’s show, “The Equalizer.” Too bad, it was a good Sunday night show. I like Queen L, and Lorraine Toussaint. But the writing was on the wall. CBS yanked it all over the place. They used it as a mid-season replacement. When that happens, you’re done.

If the networks considered putting on something interesting, of value, or cutting edge, we’d all faint. But all the shows that were snuffed will be replaced by more iterations of existing hits. There’s no more Steve Bochco type innovation. If only…

Also, ABC renewed all their unscripted shows including “American Idol,” because why not? The dogs and cats need content. No word yet on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” It’s time to shut it down, but will they?