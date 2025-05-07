Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Donate
Television

“The Last of Us” Holds Steady in Ratings Post-Pascal But Down Substantially from 1st Episode

By Roger Friedman

Share

Season 2 of HBO’s “The Last of Us” started off with a bang in the ratings — 938,000 linear viewers.

We thought the only place to go from there was up. We were wrong.

Episode 2 told the story. Over 300,000 viewers were bored or busy, putting the total at 643,000.

By the end of that episode, Pedro Pascal, the show’s star was out. His character, Joel, had a violent exit.

Since then, “The Last of Us” has found its groove at around 770,000 viewers. That’s good for cable and HBO, but it’s not the breakout we expected.

Without Pascal, the show is rudderless. It would be like Don Draper getting killed off before “Mad Men” second season, or Noah Wyle getting it now in “The Pitt.”

The producers say they’re staying true to a video game, which is ridiculous. They should have kept Joel alive until the end.

There are only three more episodes in this mini season. This past Sunday, the show looked like an episode of “The Walking Dead,” and it was dull. It’s always good to see Jeffrey Wright, but that’s not what we bought in the first season. Also, I’m waiting for Catherine O’Hara to tilt her head and get back in comedy form.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com