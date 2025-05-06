Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Donate
CelebrityFashionTelevision

The White Lotus Cast Goes to the Met Ball: Who Were “The Uninvited” After All? Not Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood

By Roger Friedman

Share

This stuff, I don’t get into much.

But I had to watch 9 or 10 hours of “The White Lotus,” so I’m invested.

There’s been a scandal brewing between two cast members, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood. They played a couple on the show, Rick and Chelsea. The actors spent 6 months together in Thailand.

What do you think happened?

Suddenly, the rumor mill says there’s been a “falling out” between the two of them. They’ve each “unfollowed” each other.

Last night they came to the Met Ball. In the same car. Along with co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger, who for some reason left his long time fiancee, Abby Champion, back in Los Angeles and accompanied Aimee Lou.

If Champion were a medical resident or Supreme Court clerk, you could understand her not coming to fashion’s Super Bowl. But she’s a model. A fashion model. If Patrick weren’t being used as a beard, Champion would have attended even if she measles and COVID!

Walton’s wife, Nadia Conners, was also nowhere to be seen. Recently, Nadia directed a movie in which Walton appears, called “The Uninvited.” It seems like she and Patrick’s fiancee were actually The Uninvited last night.

Do we need to a play by play football chalkboard out for this discussion?

Goggins barely mentioned “The Uninvited” during the thrall of “White Lotus” publicity. He showed up for one or two small screenings. I was among those surprised it even existed. The movie was DOA.

Now People reports Walt and Aimee are “following” each other again on Instagram. It must have been quite a Ball last night!

Do I have to paint you a picture? What happened in Thailand didn’t stay there, did it?

Even if Goggins and Wood don’t get Emmy nominations, they deserve some kind of real life acting award. Am I cynical? Yes. But six months at a luxury resort halfway around the world? Even Melania would look good under those circumstances!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com