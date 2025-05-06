The White Lotus Cast Goes to the Met Ball: Who Were “The Uninvited” After All? Not Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood

This stuff, I don’t get into much.

But I had to watch 9 or 10 hours of “The White Lotus,” so I’m invested.

There’s been a scandal brewing between two cast members, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood. They played a couple on the show, Rick and Chelsea. The actors spent 6 months together in Thailand.

What do you think happened?

Suddenly, the rumor mill says there’s been a “falling out” between the two of them. They’ve each “unfollowed” each other.

Last night they came to the Met Ball. In the same car. Along with co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger, who for some reason left his long time fiancee, Abby Champion, back in Los Angeles and accompanied Aimee Lou.

If Champion were a medical resident or Supreme Court clerk, you could understand her not coming to fashion’s Super Bowl. But she’s a model. A fashion model. If Patrick weren’t being used as a beard, Champion would have attended even if she measles and COVID!

Walton’s wife, Nadia Conners, was also nowhere to be seen. Recently, Nadia directed a movie in which Walton appears, called “The Uninvited.” It seems like she and Patrick’s fiancee were actually The Uninvited last night.

Do we need to a play by play football chalkboard out for this discussion?

Goggins barely mentioned “The Uninvited” during the thrall of “White Lotus” publicity. He showed up for one or two small screenings. I was among those surprised it even existed. The movie was DOA.

Now People reports Walt and Aimee are “following” each other again on Instagram. It must have been quite a Ball last night!

Do I have to paint you a picture? What happened in Thailand didn’t stay there, did it?

Even if Goggins and Wood don’t get Emmy nominations, they deserve some kind of real life acting award. Am I cynical? Yes. But six months at a luxury resort halfway around the world? Even Melania would look good under those circumstances!