Marvel’s Back as “Thunderbolts*” Takes $20 Mil Friday for $31 Mil Opening Night with Previews

By Roger Friedman

Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” had a pretty good Thurs-Fri opening night.

The result is that the Avengers are back, or at least the New Avengers.

With a total opening of $31 million, “Thunderbolts” will pick up another $40-or-$50 million Saturday and Sunday.

***********SPOILERS*********

Why the asterisk, you might ask? Not to give it away, but “Thunderbolts” is actually not the title of the movie. Go to theater to find out what’s going on. Avengers fans won’t be disappointed.

So there’s life in this thing after all. Looks like “Thunderbolts*” is not only a hit but a clever, meta idea that should whet the appetites of Avengers fans for the next trilogy with Dr. Doom and pals.

The other big story, of course, is that “Sinners” continues to be sold out and a total smash hit. I have a question, though. Why is the main character named Sammy Moore? Set in Memphis among R&B and blues, it would seem to be a tribute to the late Sam Moore of Sam & Dave. Maybe someone who knows Ryan Coogler can ask him. (I haven’t seen him since “Fruitvale Station.”)

No box office report for “Rust,” Alec Baldwin’s unfortunate movie. It’s only in a handful of theaters, and no one’s going anyway. Tell me again why they finished this movie.

