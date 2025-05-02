Trump Mocks Vatican, Catholics With Photoshopped Picture of Himself as Pope, on White House Social Media Account

Donald Trump is mocking Catholics, the Vatican, and the Pope.

He posted a photo shopped picture of himself dressed as a pope, on his Truth Social.

I guess his base won’t find this disrespectful to the Pontiff.

But it’s Trump himself posting it, not jerks on the internet or kids or whatever.

He also posted the picture on the official White House account on Twitter X.

This week, Trump was the only dignitary to wear not a black suit but a blue one that glowed under the sun in the outside funeral of Pope Francis. He looked like a fool trying to get attention at an incredibly serious moment in history.

He also fell asleep.

Now this: