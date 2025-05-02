“MI8: Final Reckoning” Popcorn Bucket May Have Clues About Plot with Keys Shaped as Religious Crosses

Regal Cinemas has released a video of its popcorn bucket for “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.”

Is there a spoiler here?

Two keys, shaped as crosses, are needed to unlock some kind of box, or explosive device, or who knows?

But the crosses, including the indented blue cross between them, seem to indicate Christianity perhaps.

Interesting since Tom Cruise is a member of the Scientology cult, and disavows conventional religions. I doubt he’s leaving the cult, but he did come up with the movie’s story.

Keys can be shaped in many ways. Most are not in the mold of crosses. So it’s not a coincidence. And whatever the outcome of unlocking the device, it can only be done by the two keys fitting together.

Cruise was raised Catholic, was baptized, and thought about becoming a priest. That was a long time ago. After he joined Scientology, he even induced his mother and sisters to jump into the cult.

Stay tuned…