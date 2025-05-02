Friday, May 2, 2025
Donate
MoviesReligion

“MI8: Final Reckoning” Popcorn Bucket May Have Clues About Plot with Keys Shaped as Religious Crosses

By Roger Friedman
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Share

Regal Cinemas has released a video of its popcorn bucket for “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.”

Is there a spoiler here?

Two keys, shaped as crosses, are needed to unlock some kind of box, or explosive device, or who knows?

But the crosses, including the indented blue cross between them, seem to indicate Christianity perhaps.

Interesting since Tom Cruise is a member of the Scientology cult, and disavows conventional religions. I doubt he’s leaving the cult, but he did come up with the movie’s story.

Keys can be shaped in many ways. Most are not in the mold of crosses. So it’s not a coincidence. And whatever the outcome of unlocking the device, it can only be done by the two keys fitting together.

Cruise was raised Catholic, was baptized, and thought about becoming a priest. That was a long time ago. After he joined Scientology, he even induced his mother and sisters to jump into the cult.

Stay tuned…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com