Friday, May 2, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Kelly Clarkson Should Not Quit Her Day Job: New Self Penned Song is an Atrocious Slog

By Roger Friedman

Share

Kelly Clarkson should not quit her day job.

Her new single, which she says she wrote, is a disaster. It’s un-singable, which is funny since Clarkson can sing anything better than almost anyone.

But “Where Have You Been?” is DOA, number 33 on iTunes. There’s no chance of anyone streaming it.

Clarkson says it’s based on a line Martin Short says to Meryl Streep in “Only Murders in the Building.” But if he said it without rhyme, conviction, or passion, Meryl would have made him Sophie’s Choice.

Kelly is a great singer but she is not a songwriter. Her best songs were written by others. The ones she insisted on authoring wrecked her recording career.

She keeps saying she wants to quit her talk show. But Kelly doesn’t realize that without astute producers, managers, A&R people she doesn’t have a chance of competing against contemporary performers.

What Clarkson does especially well is sing cover songs on her show. She should record 15 of those, live, and put out an album. Make a Linda Ronstadt tribute album, for god’s sake.

Where has this song been? No one cares. It’s a slog without a melody, hook, or chorus. Then there’s big solo guitar break that comes out of nowhere. Nowhere!

I couldn’t find any credits for this song, but on YouTube there are a dozen or so names involved. If it took a dozen people to make this record, it would have taken 1 million to build the pyramids.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com