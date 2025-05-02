Friday, May 2, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Kanye West “Donda 2” Number 1 on iTunes, Streaming on Spotify Despite Hitler Obsession, Antisemitic Statements, Uncleared Samples

By Roger Friedman

Share

We are waking up to Kanye West’s new album, “Donda 2.” It’s number 1 on iTunes.

This is despite West’s virulent antisemitism, obsessions with Hitler, gross behavior with his, and his recent confession of gay incest with a cousin until he was 14.

Will “Donda” remain at number 1 after the first flush of release?

This version of Donda 2 is actually the second one. The first came in 2022. It consists of unreleased material from the original Donda 2, outtakes and remakes. One of the songs is called “Heil Hitler.”

Kanye himself posted a take down letter from Free Maiden, a music group run by DeAndre “Free” Maiden, that says he hasn’t cleared samples on the album and owes their producers fees for three years for previous work. They say: “He’s owed us $ for almost 3 years now, has refused to pay yet keeps stealing our work.”

When the album was released to streaming services on Wednesday it was removed. But it’s back up on iTunes and conscience – free Spotify. Tim Cook must be so proud. (Neither service includes the “Heil Hitler” song.)

Kanye can’t post on Instagram, where he’s banned for all his offensive and frankly, disgusting posts. But he’s more than welcome on Twitter X, owned by Elon Musk, where he runs a kind of ghost account that is not easily found because it has a yellow check mark, meaning it’s a Verified Account for which West pays Musk top dollar..

Here’s an example of a post from yesterday:

Kanye West is vile and shouldn’t be remunerated for anything he releases. Yet, here were are at 7:30am.

Among the songs is “Security,” which begins with an attack on ex wife Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner over visitation with their children.

If anyone knows more, contact me in confidence at showbiz411@gmail.com

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com