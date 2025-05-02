Friday, May 2, 2025
Democrats for Trump Must Be Very Proud: “Thanos” Orders End of Public Funding for PBS, NPR

By Roger Friedman

Democrats who supported Donald Trump must be very proud right now.

The totalitarian president who we could nickname “Thanos” has signed an executive order to destroy PBS and NPR.

Congrats! This news comes as the AP — which Trump has banned from the White House press room — scoops that Trump’s planning a military parade in his own own honor on his birthday, June 14th, that could cost $100 million. It’s the kind of parade Hilter or Stalin would organize to show the world military strength.

Meanwhile, kidnappings and illegal deportations rage on.

As for PBS and NPR, Trump calls them “biased media.” He wants to eliminate any objective reporting that would cast a negative light on the hundreds of treacherous actions he’s taking.

The Order begins: “National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) receive taxpayer funds through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).”

It’s a smokescreen to destroy freedom of the press while declaring this in the interest of preserving it. This week, only press that kowtows to him as been allowed in the White House to ask his singularly devoted press secretary about his plans.

Here’s a link to the Executive Order. We anxiously await resistance to this absurd move from anyone.

Here’s a full report from ABC News.

