Richard Kind Sends Up Bill Belichik and Girlfriend in Hilarious John Mulaney Take on a Fake Talk Show

Richard Kind has stolen many TV shows, movies, and plays. When he appeared in John Mulaney’s Broadway show, “All In,” this winter, he was the breakthough player.

But he’s always been the standout, whether it was in the Coen Brothers’ “A Simple Man,” or in the recent season of “Only Murders in the Building.”

For the last few weeks, he’s played the sidekick a la Ed McMahon, in Mulaney’s live weekly talk show on Netflix. The show is called “Everybody’s Live.” Each episode is car crash. It’s the updated version of “Fernwood Tonight,” with Kind playing Fred Willard to Martin Mull’s Garth Gimble. It’s a send up of Joe Franklin. It’s also meant to be watched stoned.

Kind is the main reason to watch “Everybody’s Live.” He’s acting totally on his own planet, from another galaxy, and fully in character. He deserves an Emmy Award, but what category would he be in? Best supporting actor in a fake talk show? The show is not a comedy series, technically. Or is it?

Here’s a clip from last night, and I’ll post a few below. All brilliant. PS Kind travels to LA from NY at the beginning of every week. Maybe jet lag is making him this good.

BTW Part of the fun is that Mulaney knows Kind is the gem of his show.