Barbra Streisand’s New Duets Album Goes Straight to Number 1 Two Months Before Release

By Roger Friedman

I’ve been telling you about Barbra Streisand’s new duets album for over a year.

Yesterday, Columbia Records confirmed all of my reporting. The album features Paul McCartney, Sting, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, James Taylor, Hozier, and more.

The Hozier duet is on Roberta Flack’s “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Produced by Peter Asher, the song is already at number 21 on iTunes today.

The album — which won’t be released until June 27th — has shot to number 1 on Amazon. That’s advance sales. With all those stars, “The Secret of Life: Partners, Vol 2.” looks to be a massive hit, and a big Grammy contender next winter.

Barbra’s first album, “The Barbra Streisand Album,” was released in February 1963. That’s a year before the Beatles came to America. When “Partners, Vol. 2” hits the charts, Streisand will have the record for a hit album in every one of 7 decades.

Is this her last album? Doubtful. She’s just turned 83. Tony Bennett went on for a decade longer. Barbra is just to keep going, going, going!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

