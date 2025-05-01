Barbra Streisand’s New Duets Album Goes Straight to Number 1 Two Months Before Release

I’ve been telling you about Barbra Streisand’s new duets album for over a year.

Yesterday, Columbia Records confirmed all of my reporting. The album features Paul McCartney, Sting, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, James Taylor, Hozier, and more.

The Hozier duet is on Roberta Flack’s “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Produced by Peter Asher, the song is already at number 21 on iTunes today.

The album — which won’t be released until June 27th — has shot to number 1 on Amazon. That’s advance sales. With all those stars, “The Secret of Life: Partners, Vol 2.” looks to be a massive hit, and a big Grammy contender next winter.

Barbra’s first album, “The Barbra Streisand Album,” was released in February 1963. That’s a year before the Beatles came to America. When “Partners, Vol. 2” hits the charts, Streisand will have the record for a hit album in every one of 7 decades.

Is this her last album? Doubtful. She’s just turned 83. Tony Bennett went on for a decade longer. Barbra is just to keep going, going, going!