Pop Star Alert: 19 Year Old Drop Out Sombr (aka Shane Boose) Has Viral Hits with “Back to Friends” and “Undressed”

Meet Shane Boose, aka Sombr, the next actual American Idol. (Not like the TV kind.)

Sombr’s the new Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan. He’s got the looks and the songs, and the teenage girls looking for him on social media.

But this is a funny story. I saw this guy on social media and thought, he looks like someone I know. That’s because his dad, Andy Boose, runs the events company that handles things like amFAR and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. His mother, Bennah Serfaty, is the PR person at amFAR, an organization I write about often. But, as they say, Who knew?

The Booses obviously have done a good job with their kid! I’m sure they weren’t thrilled when Shane, now 19, dropped out of New York’s LaGuardia High School — the Fame school — two years ago. But he is seriously on track to becoming a pop star.

Sombr has two massive hits we’re going to hear all summer thanks to a tsunami of social media and endless touring. They are “Back to Friends” and “Undressed.” The former is number 16 on Spotify’s daily streaming chart. “Back to Friends” has already sold the equivalent of 350,000 copies thanks to 125 million streams. “Undressed” is at 200,000 sold via 63 million streams. They’re each charted right now on the Billboard Top 100.

The songs will remind adults of Eric Carmen’s Raspberries. As Nick Lowe would say, Pure pop for now people.

You might say Sombr is a “nepo baby.” Elton John — whom he obviously knows –has already endorsed him on his Rocket Music Hour. But Shane’s real, he’s got the stuff, he’s a musical prodigy obviously, and the result is two massive hits at a very young age.

Right now, Sombr — on the Warner Music label — is touring as an opening act with Daniel Seavey promoting his EP. A full album can’t be far off. By next winter. watch him get featured at the Warner Music Grammy party, sing at Elton’s Oscar party, take off like Benson Boone.

With his angular features, he’s ready for his close up. The question is, Are there any more Kardashians left to date?