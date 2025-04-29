Kennedy Center: Conan O’Brien Twain Awards Set for Sunday Premiere, No Advance Screeners, Insiders Clueless

When Conan O’Brien agreed to honored by the Kennedy Center last year, there was no sign of scandal.

But when they taped the Mark Twain Awards last month, all hell had broken out. Donald Trump had taken over, fired most of the staff, and many performers set for shows bowed out.

Now on Sunday we’ll see the finished edit of the Mark Twain Prizes with an all star cast of comedians. All of them went after Trump and his frightening changes during their roast of Conan.

I’m told that key people involved in the production who were there that night have not seen the final cut. No one knows if anything critical of Trump was left out, or if the Mark Twain Prize show will be presented as it happened.

In the trailer below, David Letterman’s reported line about “the resistance” remains, but it’s cut away from in a nano second. What we see in the trailer is generic jokes.

If there was White House interference, we don’t know yet. But the people who were in the audience that night are encouraged to email me on Sunday night when the show plays on Netflix. showbiz411@gmail.com

Lineup of leading performers included Nikki Glaser, Will Ferrell, David Letterman, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler, Andy Richter, Reggie Watts, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, Sean Evans, Robert Smigel and others.