Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Ghost, Swedish Heavy Metal Band on Small Label, Will Debut At Number 1 on Friday During Low Biz Sales

By Roger Friedman

The number 1 album come this Friday?

Hitsdailydouble.com says it will be “Skeleta,” by the Swedish heavy metal group called Ghost.

“Skeleta” has little streaming. Of the 85,000 projected copies for the week, all but 10,000 are paid sales of CDs or downloads. Ghost fans want the recording in their hands, or in their iPods or iPhones.

Ghost is on a smallish label called Loma Vista Records, which is owned by Concord. Loma Vista is the brainchild of Tom Whalley, who ran Warner Music Group many regimes ago.

This will be another week of record low sales in the music business. This Friday’s releases are underwhelming, to say the least. Josh Groban’s new album is his first in five years. But he was great in “Sweeney Todd”!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

