Ghost, Swedish Heavy Metal Band on Small Label, Will Debut At Number 1 on Friday During Low Biz Sales

The number 1 album come this Friday?

Hitsdailydouble.com says it will be “Skeleta,” by the Swedish heavy metal group called Ghost.

“Skeleta” has little streaming. Of the 85,000 projected copies for the week, all but 10,000 are paid sales of CDs or downloads. Ghost fans want the recording in their hands, or in their iPods or iPhones.

Ghost is on a smallish label called Loma Vista Records, which is owned by Concord. Loma Vista is the brainchild of Tom Whalley, who ran Warner Music Group many regimes ago.

This will be another week of record low sales in the music business. This Friday’s releases are underwhelming, to say the least. Josh Groban’s new album is his first in five years. But he was great in “Sweeney Todd”!