Monday, April 28, 2025
Donate
Media

Vanity Fair Upheaval Continues: Online Editor Exits, Precedes Editor-in-Chief Out the Door

By Roger Friedman

Share

Well, Vanity Fair’s big changes are happening.

First editor in chief Radhika Jones announced she was leaving as soon as Conde Nast and Anna Wintour find a replacement.

Now Vanity Fair’s online editor, Mike Hogan, is leaving — and soon, May 9th. Hogan did a great job but faced enormous obstacles in and outside of the company.

Hogan had to deal with cruel insanity of getting traffic via Google’s evil algorithm. And then he had Conde Nast and Wintour to answer to apart from Jones.

Max Tani of online newsletter Semafor posted the note Hogan sent to staff. See below.

What else is going to happen to Vanity Fair? Will there still be an Oscar party?

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com