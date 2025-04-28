Vanity Fair Upheaval Continues: Online Editor Exits, Precedes Editor-in-Chief Out the Door

Well, Vanity Fair’s big changes are happening.

First editor in chief Radhika Jones announced she was leaving as soon as Conde Nast and Anna Wintour find a replacement.

Now Vanity Fair’s online editor, Mike Hogan, is leaving — and soon, May 9th. Hogan did a great job but faced enormous obstacles in and outside of the company.

Hogan had to deal with cruel insanity of getting traffic via Google’s evil algorithm. And then he had Conde Nast and Wintour to answer to apart from Jones.

Max Tani of online newsletter Semafor posted the note Hogan sent to staff. See below.

What else is going to happen to Vanity Fair? Will there still be an Oscar party?