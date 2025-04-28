Rock Hall Inductees: Chubby Checker (Finally After 30 Years), Plus Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its new class of inductees.

Chubby Checker, eligible since Day 1, is finally in. Hurrah! Year after year Jann Wenner and the nominating committee wouldn’t admit him, saying that “The Twist” was a cover song. They inducted Hank Ballard and the Midnighters — who recorded it first but didn’t have the hit. Now Chubby’s in thanks to John Sykes and co.

The rest of the list is perfect: Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes. All good.

Musical Influence awards go to Salt-n-Pepa, and Warren Zevon. Very good choices.

Musical Excellence Awards go to three deserving people: Thom Bell, whose Philly soul sound included hits for The Spinners, Stylistics, and dozens of others; Nicky Hopkins, the incredible keyboard player on hits by the Rolling Stones and many more; and my old friend Carol Kaye, the legendary female bass player from Phil Spector’s Wrecking Crew. Bravo, Carol!

Legendary Warner Music producer Lenny Waronker gets the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Lenny was one of the four or five classy Warner’s producers from the 70s and 80s who churned out all their beloved classic rock hits. James Taylor, Randy Newman, Maria Muldaur, The Doobie Brothers, Ry Cooder — need I say more?

The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on November 8th. I woulfld go just to see all these people (the living ones) do The Twist.

PS Really great about the late Thom Bell. Along with The Spinners and Stylstics hits, Bell — who I did get to meet years ago — co-wrote two towering R&B songs: “La La Means I Love You” and “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time.”

Nicky Hopkins — also no longer with us — is mostly thought of as part of the Rolling Stones. A gem– Paul McCartney song called “Same Love” from the “Flaming Pie” extras. Could be a hit today.

Carol Kaye, very much alive — OMG, they made her wait until she turned 90 last month. We would be nowhere without her. Check out her website. So happy for her!