Tony Awards Season Ends with Two More Original Musical Hits — “Dead Outlaw” and “Real Women” — Added to The Three Already Opened

The end of Tony Awards eligibility was today.

There have been so many new shows that the last two had to open today, one after another.

“Dead Outlaw” came first at 2pm, followed by “Real Women Have Curves.” They each got raves. (I went to the “Dead Outlaw” opening and loved it.)

There are so many new musicals this year, but we have the five that will get nominations, I think. My favorite is “Maybe Happy Ending,” followed by “Operation Mincemeat.” There’s a strong push for “Death Becomes Her.” And then the two that opened today.

Usually, musical revivals are aplenty, not originals. So this is a refreshing change of events. The two big revivals are ‘Gypsy” and “Sunset Boulevard.” The third, “Once Upon a Mattress,” had a short run with good reviews. There will be a push for “Pirates: The Penzance Musical.”

It hasn’t been a great season for original plays. The best, I feel, was “Purpose,” with outstanding performances from everyone in the cast starting with LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Laura Donnelly was stunning in “The Hills of California,” which should have had a real run. It was terrific. “The Portrait of Dorian Gray” could be considered a new play, and of course Sarah Snook will be up for Best Actress.

There will be a push for “Stranger Things: FIrst Shadow,” but the play is really for fans of the TV show. Nevertheless, the actors are award worthy, and the production — special effects — are brilliant.

“Dead Outlaw” is little jewel that started last season Off Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theater. It’s small but very clever, with a hot score. I’d like to get the CD ASAP. You leave humming the music.

It’s a true believe it or not story about an outlaw who died in 1910 and was buried in 1976. In the intervening years his dead body — mummified — traveled the county in side shows, then spent 20 years in a closet. Really, no kidding. Director David Cromer does a swell job of making this into homespun humor. I don’t know how “Dead Outlaw” will do on Broadway but someday it could be a cult hit again off Broadway. It should never go away.

This has been a wild month on Broadway for the PR people who get us in and out of the shows so we can tell you about them. It’s a grueling business. The Tony nominations come on Thursday. Then Tony voters and press still have three weeks to see anything they missed.

The Tony Awards come on Sunday, June 8th. Then all the press agents deserve trips to Hawaii. I don’t know how they do it! For opening nights they also have to supply a few famous people on the red carpet, no easy task. Today at “Dead Outlaw,” came Patti Lupone, Katrina Lenk, Richard Kind, Colin Donnell, Victoria Clark, and Ben Platt, among others. Not bad!