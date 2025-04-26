Saturday, April 26, 2025
SZA Leads Lowest Pop Album Chart Sales in Years as CDs and Downloads Slump, Streaming is Very Low

By Roger Friedman

The album pop charts are not only at a standstill. They are dead.

This week’s number 1 album went to SZA’s “SOS” which sold just 2,425 CDs or downloads. With streaming, it came in at 52,049.

“SOS” was released in December 2022. But the singer has gone on tour with Kendrick Lamar. He finished close behind at number 1.

With little new product, this is a disastrous moment for the record biz. Big hits like Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” have cooled down.

Country singer Morgan Wallen, whose new album arrives May 16th, had a bad week. Ditto Playboy Carti.

Only two albums have sold a million copies since the first of the year, by Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny. No one can live on record sales anymore. Touring is mandatory, which is why Justin Bieber is in financial trouble.

Upcoming releases to cure this situation: Miley Cyrus on May 30th, Cynthia Erivo and Lil Wayne each on June 6th, Benson Boone June 20th, Alice Cooper in July. The Bruce Springsteen Tracks II comes June 27th.

The hope is Taylor Swift is preparing a surprise before the Sept 30th Grammy deadline. Adele is somewhere relaxing.

Meantime, here’s a great new single from Bebe Buell.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

