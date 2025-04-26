SZA Leads Lowest Pop Album Chart Sales in Years as CDs and Downloads Slump, Streaming is Very Low

The album pop charts are not only at a standstill. They are dead.

This week’s number 1 album went to SZA’s “SOS” which sold just 2,425 CDs or downloads. With streaming, it came in at 52,049.

“SOS” was released in December 2022. But the singer has gone on tour with Kendrick Lamar. He finished close behind at number 1.

With little new product, this is a disastrous moment for the record biz. Big hits like Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” have cooled down.

Country singer Morgan Wallen, whose new album arrives May 16th, had a bad week. Ditto Playboy Carti.

Only two albums have sold a million copies since the first of the year, by Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny. No one can live on record sales anymore. Touring is mandatory, which is why Justin Bieber is in financial trouble.

Upcoming releases to cure this situation: Miley Cyrus on May 30th, Cynthia Erivo and Lil Wayne each on June 6th, Benson Boone June 20th, Alice Cooper in July. The Bruce Springsteen Tracks II comes June 27th.

The hope is Taylor Swift is preparing a surprise before the Sept 30th Grammy deadline. Adele is somewhere relaxing.

