20 Year Old “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” 2nd Place for Weekend, Beating “The Accountant 2”

By Roger Friedman

Rule number 1: never go up against “Star Wars.”

Amazon’s poorly released “The Accountant 2” starring Ben Affleck has tried to rival the 20 year re-release of “The Revenge of the Sith.”

The Sith have won.

Last night, “Sith” took in $11.5 million including Thursday previews.

The “Star Wars” installment handily beat “The Accountant” sequel, which had a $9.4 mil opening — and in 600 more theaters.

Number 1 is still “Sinners,” looking to cross $100 Million today.

Sony Pictures has two new films out, both of which are being ignored. “On Swift Horses” stars Jacob Elordi, which doesn’t seem to matter. “Until Dawn” — I’m not sure what it is, but Spider Man is not in it.

Another low mileage weekend at the box office. Maybe moviegoers are afraid to leave the house and be kidnapped by Homan and Trump at the popcorn stand. Not kidding, kids.

