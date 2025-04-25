Tony Awards: David Hyde Pierce Tightens Up the Best Actor Race in Uneven Revival of “Pirates of Penzance”

David Hyde Pierce has really made Broadway his home post-“Frazier.”

He has one win for Best Actor in a Musical, two more nominations, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. His work in “Spamalot, “Vanya and Sonya,” and “Hello Dolly!” has been outstanding.

With tonight’s opening in the more or less revival of “Pirates: The Penzance Musical,” DHP heads toward another nomination in a tight year. In the extremely modified Gilbert & Sullivan classic “Pirates of Penzance,” he upends the curious production as the Major General, taking it from other very persuasive players.

George Rose was nominated for a Tony as the Major General the last time this show was revived in 1981. That production was so good that “Pirates” has not been revived since then. Kevin Kline, Linda Ronstadt, Tony Azito, and Rex Smith was so good it last almost two years and still resonates in memory.

Director Wilford Leach and choreographer Graciela Daniele stuck to the original material, but turned the up clever whenever they could. In the new one, Scott Ellis has done a lot working with a bad idea for an updated script by Rupert Goold. Goold’s set “Pirates” in New Orleans and added jazz and R&B arrangements, plus songs from other shows. Why? I don’t know.

This “Pirates” is gold when it sticks to the original material, and gives appreciate nods to the 1982 version. Hyde Piece soars singing the show’s famous “Modern Major General.” IFYKNY when he does patters away at the showstopper, it’s like his bar mitzvah. Kudos to Ramin Karimloo, the first Pirate King since Kevin Kline. His voice is a little underused but he has his moments. But his comic timing and athleticism are nonpareil.

David Rockwell’s sets lift up the whole production, as well as the clear euphoric energy of the whole cast. One breakout performance: Preston Truman Boyd, who hasn’t been on Broadway since 2019. That should be rectified immediately.

Listen, the audience loved this show. Among them tonight: big stars Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer with their suddenly hot as a pistol actor son Sam Nivola, of “White Lotus” fame. I was happy to run into both Patricia Clarkson and Tovah Feldshuh. Nivola brought his mom, fresh from cataract surgery, who added to the many ovations. Debra Monk was in the audience.

Conclusion: don’t miss these performances.