Long Goodbye: “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” Has 3 Hour Run Time, Longest in Franchise History

Get ready for a long sit.

Mission Impossible 8, aka “Final Reckoning” is going to be long goodbye.

The possible last Tom Cruise outing as Ethan Hunt will run two hours, 50 minutes, give or take.

That’s about a four hour commitment when the action film starts previews the night of May 22nd.

Christopher McQuarrie directs the equivalent of a Martin Scorsese opus.

In Cannes the film debuts on May 14th, just two days after the opening. I’m so glad I’ll see it in New York, in the right time zone. No jet lag. In the Palais they will hear a lot of snoozing.

Not because “MI8” is boring. It can’t be. You know Cruise and McQuarrie have pulled out all the stops. Look for at least a $100 million opening weekend, probably more.

Is this really the end? Cruise turns 63 in July. It seems inevitable that Glen Powell will be Cruise’s successor for the next installment. It’s hard to believe that Cruise might be turning up in emeritus roles soon.