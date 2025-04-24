Thursday, April 24, 2025
Donate
Movies

Long Goodbye: “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” Has 3 Hour Run Time, Longest in Franchise History

By Roger Friedman

Share

Get ready for a long sit.

Mission Impossible 8, aka “Final Reckoning” is going to be long goodbye.

The possible last Tom Cruise outing as Ethan Hunt will run two hours, 50 minutes, give or take.

That’s about a four hour commitment when the action film starts previews the night of May 22nd.

Christopher McQuarrie directs the equivalent of a Martin Scorsese opus.

In Cannes the film debuts on May 14th, just two days after the opening. I’m so glad I’ll see it in New York, in the right time zone. No jet lag. In the Palais they will hear a lot of snoozing.

Not because “MI8” is boring. It can’t be. You know Cruise and McQuarrie have pulled out all the stops. Look for at least a $100 million opening weekend, probably more.

Is this really the end? Cruise turns 63 in July. It seems inevitable that Glen Powell will be Cruise’s successor for the next installment. It’s hard to believe that Cruise might be turning up in emeritus roles soon.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com