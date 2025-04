JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg is taking a brave stand.

He’s boycotting Anna Wintour’s Met Gala.

“It’s not tome for that,” he says on social media.

Instead he says he’s working on launching a twice weekly live YouTube show starting next month.

Jack has invented himself as an internet personality with great agility. Watch his career take off like a rocket!

I dont think Jack is shying away from the ball because of the dress code. You could imagine him dressing as a dandy easily!