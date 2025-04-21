Oscars Will Now Allow Generative AI in Films: “The tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination”

The Motion Picture Academy says it doesn’t matter if films include Artificial Intelligence.

In a new press release, the Academy says:

“In the rules for film eligibility, the following language regarding Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced, as recommended by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council:

With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.“

This is huge because people complained this year of AI in “The Brutalist” and a couple of other films. So here we go to a Brave New World.

Also: In the International Feature Film category, the eligibility requirement regarding creative control has been updated to be inclusive of filmmakers with refugee or asylum status.

Also: Academy members must now watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round for the Oscars®. All designated nominees will also be included on the final ballot. The submitting country must confirm that creative control of the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or individuals with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country.

Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural Academy Award® for Achievement in Casting have been codified. There will be a preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films, and prior to nominations voting, Casting Directors Branch members will be invited to view a “bake-off” presentation of the shortlisted achievements, including a Q&A with the designated nominees.



Other substantive awards rules changes include:

