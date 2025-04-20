Sunday, April 20, 2025
Donate
Television

Pedro Pascal Is Moving On to Movies as He Says ‘Bye to “The Last of Us,” Becomes Guest Actor in His Own Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

Say sayonara to Pedro Pascal. His character, Joel, just died brutally on The Last of Us.

Pascal lasted one full season and two episodes into the next.

I guess fans of the “Last of Us” game know what else happens in the series. But really, killing Joel off tonight would be like murdering Don Draper or Walter White. Why keep watching?

Without Pascal, “The Last of Us” lacks a leading man. But Pascal obviously knew this when he signed on. He was probably persuaded to take the job knowing he wouldn’t be stuck in a series for five years. Pascal just turned 50. He’s a late bloomer. He has Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” next. The world is his oyster.

This changes things for the Emmy Awards. Pascal can’t be considered in the Best Actor category. I guess he moves to Best Guest Actor.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com