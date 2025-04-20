Pedro Pascal Is Moving On to Movies as He Says ‘Bye to “The Last of Us,” Becomes Guest Actor in His Own Show

Say sayonara to Pedro Pascal. His character, Joel, just died brutally on The Last of Us.

Pascal lasted one full season and two episodes into the next.

I guess fans of the “Last of Us” game know what else happens in the series. But really, killing Joel off tonight would be like murdering Don Draper or Walter White. Why keep watching?

Without Pascal, “The Last of Us” lacks a leading man. But Pascal obviously knew this when he signed on. He was probably persuaded to take the job knowing he wouldn’t be stuck in a series for five years. Pascal just turned 50. He’s a late bloomer. He has Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” next. The world is his oyster.

This changes things for the Emmy Awards. Pascal can’t be considered in the Best Actor category. I guess he moves to Best Guest Actor.